Cold weather persists in Rajasthan

Cold weather prevailed in Rajasthan with Dabok recording the coldest minimum temperature at 7.2 degrees Celsius, a meteorological department said on Monday. Eranpura Road recorded 7.6 degrees Celsius followed by Swai Madhopur at 8.6 degrees.

Kota recorded 9.0 degrees Celsius while Jodhpur recorded 9.3 degrees Celcius. Sriganganagar recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius, Jaisalmer 9.6 degrees Celcius, Jaipur 9.8 degrees Celsius and Ajmer and Sikar recording 10.5 degrees Celsius each. The temperature at Barmer was 10.9 degrees Celsius. The night temperature in Phalodi, Pilani, Churu and Bikaner was 11.0, 11.2, 13 and 14 degrees Celsius respectively.

MeT department has forecast a drop of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius in minimum temperature in the next 48 hours.

