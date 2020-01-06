MHRD secretary meets JNU Rector, Registrar, Proctor over campus violence
Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Secretary Amit Khare on Monday held a meeting with a team of JNU authorities including Rector Professor Chintamani Mahapatra, Registrar Promod Kumar, and Proctor Professor Dhananjay Singh among others.
Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) Secretary Amit Khare on Monday held a meeting with a team of JNU authorities including Rector Professor Chintamani Mahapatra, Registrar Promod Kumar, and Proctor Professor Dhananjay Singh among others. On Sunday evening, more than 30 students, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered JNU and attacked them and some professors with sticks and rods.
The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, have condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators. Khare held a detailed discussion with them and was also briefed about the current situation in JNU.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- JNU
- Amit Khare
- MHRD
- Chintamani Mahapatra
- Proctor
- Aishe Ghosh
- JNUSU
- AIIMS Trauma Centre
ALSO READ
Efforts on to normalise situation in JNU, says Chief Proctor after meeting with MHRD secretary
MHRD accepts Allahabad University VC's resignation
Appeal students to not leave campus, measures being taken to normalise situation: JNU proctor
MHRD accepts resignation of Allahabad University's VC
We appeal students to not leave the campus, measures being taken to normalise situation: JNU proctor