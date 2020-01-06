JNU violence: Time has come for BJP govt to go, says C'garh CM

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Monday condemned the violence in Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University and said it was now time for the BJP government at the Centre to go. Violence had broken out at JNU on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, after which the police conducted a flag march.

Speaking to reporters at the Police Lines helipad here, Baghel said, "Not only in JNU, but what happened earlier in other universities shows the BJP is suppressing students." He said the BJP must remember it was students' power that had brought the party to power earlier, but these same students were now being suppressed by the NDA government. "The time has now come for the BJP government to go," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.