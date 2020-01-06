Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi Police commissioner must be held accountable for attacks on JNU students: Cong

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 16:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 16:41 IST
Delhi Police commissioner must be held accountable for attacks on JNU students: Cong

The Congress on Monday demanded that Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik be held accountable for the attacks on a group of JNU students and teachers by a violent mob, saying the perpetrators must be identified and arrested within 24 hours. Strongly condemning the attacks, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said the "buck starts with the Commissioner of Police and stops with Home minister Amit Shah."

Chidambaram said the JNU violence was an example of the country's "descent into fascism" and the incident was the most clinching evidence of India rapidly descending into anarchy. He said he was "absolutely sure" that there were intelligence inputs on Sunday's attacks and pointed towards the failure of the Delhi police in preventing the violence on JNU campus.

"We condemn in the strongest terms what happened in the JNU campus yesterday. We demand that the perpetrators of violence be identified and arrested within 24 hours and brought to justice. We also demand that accountability on officers be fixed and action taken immediately," he said. "The Commissioner of Police must be held accountable...The buck starts with the Delhi Police Commissioner and stops with Union Home Minister Amit Shah," he said.

The former home minister said, "This incident is perhaps the most clinching evidence that we are rapidly descending into anarchy. It has taken place in the National Capital in India's foremost University under the watch of the central government, the Home Minister, the LG and the Commissioner of Police. "This is the gravest act of impunity that we have seen in recent times. Nothing can be more shocking and shameful," Chidambaram said.

The Congress leader asked whether the Delhi Police did not have any intelligence on this planned assault. "If they did not, their intelligence gathering was pathetic, if they did, it was an atrocious failure of responsibility. In either event, the Commissioner of Police must be held accountable," he said.

"Where is the Delhi Police commissioner, why didn't he rush to JNU when students were being attacked and shown on TV," he said. Asked about Amit Shah blaming the Congress for the violence, Chidambaram said, "the Home minister is obsessed with the Congress part, as even the ABVP has named the Left and not the Congress party for the violence."

The Congress leader alleged that the BJP wanted to send a message to the people of Delhi that "we can get away with anything". "The BJP wants to send a message of intimidation to the common people of Delhi," he said.

Chidambaram said the Delhi police should have entered the JNU campus as it is the duty of the police to enter and stop the violence, it being a cognizable offence.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Rajiv case life covnvict gets 16 days parole

Rajiv case life covnvict gets 16 days parole Madurai, Jan 6 PTI The Madras High Court on Monday granted 16 days parole to Ravichandran, one of the seven life convicts in the Rajiv gandhi assassinationcase, to attend to his ailing mothe...

Chinmayanand appears before court, next hearing on Jan 20

Former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, who has been accused of sexual exploitation by a law student, appeared before a local court here on Monday. Chinmayanad was brought to the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate CJM Omvir...

PM Modi, Tharman Shanmugaratnam satisfied at rapid pace of relations

Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, Singapore called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today.Prime Minister welcomed Mr. Shanmugaratnam to India and extended his warm wishes on the o...

Dhaka rape case: Dozens join protests to demand justice in Bangladesh

HIGHLIGHTSHundreds of people marched in Dhaka to demand justice for a second-year student who was raped.Authorities have said that a case has been registered and the investigation is underway.More than 1,000 students and activists on Monday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020