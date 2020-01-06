Left Menu
Development News Edition

Srinagar receives first snowfall of 2020

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 16:44 IST
Srinagar receives first snowfall of 2020

Srinagar on Monday received first snowfall of this year as the night temperature across Kashmir improved due to fresh downpour. "Light to moderate snowfall has been witnessed across Kashmir, including Srinagar city, since early morning," an official of the MET department said.

He said the snowfall was going on at most places in the valley when last reports were received. However, flight operations to and fro Srinagar airport were going on as per schedule, an official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI) said.

The fresh snowfall has resulted in light temperature going up in the valley, he said. Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius last night.

The official said the ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the low of minus 8.0 degrees Celsius last night – 2.5 degrees up from Sunday. The night temperature at Pahalgam resort, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius -- over six degrees up from minus 9.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday, he said.

The official said Qazigund -- the gateway town to the valley -- in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.8 degree Celsius, down a degree from the previous night's minus 0.6 degrees Celsius. Kokernag town, also in south, recorded a low of minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, in north, registered the minimum of minus 1.1 degree Celsius, the official said.

Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan', the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably. 'Chillai-Kalan' began on December 21 and ends on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir. The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long 'Chillai-Khurd' and a 10-day long 'Chillai-Bachha'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Rajiv case life covnvict gets 16 days parole

Rajiv case life covnvict gets 16 days parole Madurai, Jan 6 PTI The Madras High Court on Monday granted 16 days parole to Ravichandran, one of the seven life convicts in the Rajiv gandhi assassinationcase, to attend to his ailing mothe...

Chinmayanand appears before court, next hearing on Jan 20

Former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, who has been accused of sexual exploitation by a law student, appeared before a local court here on Monday. Chinmayanad was brought to the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate CJM Omvir...

PM Modi, Tharman Shanmugaratnam satisfied at rapid pace of relations

Mr. Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for Social Policies, Singapore called on Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today.Prime Minister welcomed Mr. Shanmugaratnam to India and extended his warm wishes on the o...

Dhaka rape case: Dozens join protests to demand justice in Bangladesh

HIGHLIGHTSHundreds of people marched in Dhaka to demand justice for a second-year student who was raped.Authorities have said that a case has been registered and the investigation is underway.More than 1,000 students and activists on Monday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020