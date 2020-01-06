Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI books 51 entities for transferring Rs 1,038 cr black money to Hong Kong in 2014-15

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 17:12 IST
CBI books 51 entities for transferring Rs 1,038 cr black money to Hong Kong in 2014-15

The CBI has booked 51 entities for allegedly remitting Rs 1,038 crore of black money to Hong Kong during 2014-15, officials said on Monday. It is alleged that 51 entities, mostly owned by Chennai residents, remitted Rs 1,038 crore unaccounted black money to Hong Kong in connivance with unidentified officials of three state-owned banks -- Bank of India, SBI and Punjab National Bank, they said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation had received information that 51 current accounts of 48 firms were opened in four branches of these banks "solely for effecting outward remittances" to the tune of Rs 1,038.34 crore, the officials said. The CBI has alleged that 24 accounts were used for outward foreign remittances in USD equivalent to Rs 488.39 crore as advance payment of goods' imported and 27 were used to remit Rs 549.95 crore towards foreign travel of Indian tourists.

The agency has named three individuals -- Mohammed Ibramsa Johney, Zinta Midhar and Nizamuddin, besides 48 companies in the FIR, the officials said. The CBI has alleged that out of 24 companies, 10 had made imports in small quantities but the goods imported and value of imports did not match with the invoices submitted by the firms to the banks.

"It is further revealed that the accused and others who were involved...were paid commission on the basis of amount transferred and duration for which the bank accounts remained active and that the concerned bank officials were also bribed in cash," the CBI FIR alleged. The agency also alleged that most of the remittances were made in the second half of 2015 and annual turnover of the firms was shown in lakhs whereas the amounts remitted were in crores, which was "fraudulently and dishonestly" facilitated by the bank officials.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

Health News Summary: People with mental illness less likely to get cancer screening

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Ramagya Foundation launches innovative CSR initiatives 'Donation Locker' and 'Happy Fridge'

New Delhi India, Jan 6 ANINewsVoir Continuing with its ceaseless commitment of giving back, Ramagya Foundation has launched inspiring new CSR initiatives Donation Locker and Happy Fridge. Worthy of praise and imitation, both these initiativ...

Awkwafina, "Dunkirk" star Lowden among nominees for BAFTA Rising Star

Golden Globe winner Awkwafina and Dunkirk actor Jack Lowden are among the nominees for this years EE Rising Star Award, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts BAFTA said on Monday. The award, voted for by the public at Britains top...

Rajiv case life covnvict gets 16 days parole

Rajiv case life covnvict gets 16 days parole Madurai, Jan 6 PTI The Madras High Court on Monday granted 16 days parole to Ravichandran, one of the seven life convicts in the Rajiv gandhi assassinationcase, to attend to his ailing mothe...

Chinmayanand appears before court, next hearing on Jan 20

Former Union minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand, who has been accused of sexual exploitation by a law student, appeared before a local court here on Monday. Chinmayanad was brought to the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate CJM Omvir...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020