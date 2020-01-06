Mizoram govt to organise Zo fest in 10 states, US, Bangladesh

The Mizoram government will be organising Zo Kutpui (festival) in at least 10 states across India and countries such as US, Myanmar and Bangladesh, officials said on Monday. The first edition of the festival will start on January 9 in Vanghmun in Tripura and will be held over three days, an official of the state tourism department said.

The festival will then move to other states which have significant Mizo population, he added. The move is an attempt to unify and strengthen the brotherhood among various Mizo tribes living in different parts of the world, the official said.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga would grace the event at Vanghmun, while Tourism Minister Robert Romawia Royte would be the chief host of the festival. The event will witness various cultural programmes by different Mizo tribes, besides performance by various artistes belonging to Zo ethnic tribes of Mizoram and the Northeast, he said.

Ahead of the state polls of November 2018, the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) had made "unification" of different Mizo tribes as its poll plank. The festival was an election promise. An official said the government would soon launch bus services from state capital Aizawl to Kanhmun in Tripura, Churachandpur in Manipur, Shillong in Meghalaya and Tahan in Myanmar to connect people of the Mizo community..

