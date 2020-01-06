MP: UP resident held for cloning ATM cards, duping old people

A 39-year-old man was arrested on Monday in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly targeting old people and withdrawing their money from ATMs after cloning cards, police said on Monday. Abdul Kalam Khan, a resident of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh, had come to Jabalpur in a car hired from Mumbai when he was detained and later arrested from Panagar area, said Superintendent of Police Amit Singh.

"He has told us six others, all from Pratagarh, helped him clone cards. The gang would approach old people in ATM kiosks offering to help them withdraw cash. They would obtain passwords of their cards and clone them and make withdrawals later," he said. He identified Khan's accomplices as Arif Khan, Om Prakash Jaiswal, Sayyad Khan, Zahid Ali, Wasim and Nasiruddin, adding that efforts were on to nab them.

"We have seized 32 ATM cards and other equipment from Khan. He withdrew money in this way of two Jabalpur residents. Khan has been charged under provisions of IPC and Information Technology Act," Singh said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.