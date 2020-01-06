Weather remains dry, chilly in UP; rain likely on Tuesday

The weather remained dry and cold in Uttar Pradesh on Monday with some parts of the state witnessing dense fog in the morning, the Met office said. Thundershowers are very likely to lash most parts of the state on Tuesday, it said.

On Monday, dense to very dense fog engulfed isolated places over western districts while shallow to moderate fog occurred at places over eastern Uttar Pradesh. In Allahabad division, night temperatures dropped considerably but there were no major changes in the remaining divisions of the state.

The temperatures settled above the normal limits in Meerut, Kanpur, Agra, and Jhansi divisions. In the remaining divisions, the temperatures remained normal. At 6 degrees Celsius, Najibabad recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the state, the Met office said.

