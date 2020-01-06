WB student dies, seven others hurt as taxi falls into Beas in HP
A 22-year-old student from West Bengal, visiting Himachal Pradesh as a tourist along with his friends, died on Monday after the taxi they were travelling in plunged into Beas River near here, said police. The deceased was identified as Sandipta Kundu, whose seven friends too were injured in the mishap, Mandi superintendent of police Gurdev Sharma said.
Kundu (22) died on the spot as the taxi fell into Beas river in Mandi's Aut area when it was on its way to Delhi from Manali, he said. A group of students from West Bengal had hired an Innova taxi from Manali for Delhi, the police said, adding the vehicle fell into the river as the driver lost control over it soon after crossing the Aut tunnel.
The injured have been identified as Sahid (24), Kartik (22), Ashok (20), Kalyan (21), Rahul (29), Saurav (23) and Bappa Mandal (25). A critically injured Kartik was referred to PGI Chandigarh, whereas the other injured were treated in a Mandi hospital.
The SP said that a case was registered against the driver in Aut police station. PTI DJI RAX
RAX
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal Pradesh
- West Bengal
- Beas River
- Mandi
- Aut
- Manali
- Delhi
- PGI Chandigarh
ALSO READ
Vet rape and murder: AIIMS forms team for second autopsy of 4 accused in Hyderabad
AIIMS to conduct second autopsy on bodies of four rape accused killed in Telangana encounter
People News Roundup: Prince Philip, 98, husband of Queen Elizabeth, taken to hospital as a precaution
Modi attacks rivals for not doing enough for unauthorized colonies
People living in unauthorized colonies cheated again: Kejriwal