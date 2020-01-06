WB student dies, seven others hurt as taxi falls into Beas in HP

A 22-year-old student from West Bengal, visiting Himachal Pradesh as a tourist along with his friends, died on Monday after the taxi they were travelling in plunged into Beas River near here, said police. The deceased was identified as Sandipta Kundu, whose seven friends too were injured in the mishap, Mandi superintendent of police Gurdev Sharma said.

Kundu (22) died on the spot as the taxi fell into Beas river in Mandi's Aut area when it was on its way to Delhi from Manali, he said. A group of students from West Bengal had hired an Innova taxi from Manali for Delhi, the police said, adding the vehicle fell into the river as the driver lost control over it soon after crossing the Aut tunnel.

The injured have been identified as Sahid (24), Kartik (22), Ashok (20), Kalyan (21), Rahul (29), Saurav (23) and Bappa Mandal (25). A critically injured Kartik was referred to PGI Chandigarh, whereas the other injured were treated in a Mandi hospital.

The SP said that a case was registered against the driver in Aut police station. PTI DJI RAX

