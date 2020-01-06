Speak to children in native language: Khandu urges parents

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday emphasised on the importance of tribal dialect and urged parents to speak to their children in their native language. Attending the Si-Donyi festival of the Tagin tribe at Daporijo in Upper Subansiri district, Khandu said cultural erosion begins once people start to "lose our language".

The state government is making every effort towards preservation of local dialects, he said, adding that the creation of department of indigenous affairs will help in such endeavor. To address the shortage of drinking water in Daporijo township, he said the state government would this year sanction a water treatment plant of 4 MLD (millions of liter per day) capacity.

Khandu said the government is taking positive steps and is focused on improving the infrastructures and facilities of the Government Higher Secondary School at Daporijo and other government schools in the district. He expressed gratitude to the Tagin Cultural Society (TCS) for accepting his request to adopt government schools in their area. He also appreciated the organisation for their decision to shun the practice of receiving donations for the festivals.

The chief minister said the government would soon provide price and demand forecasts for major horticulture crops to help farmers take informed decisions..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.