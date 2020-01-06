Panchayat Samitis to pay for construction of individual toilets: Haryana CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday announced that the payments of financial assistance to the beneficiaries for the construction of individual toilets would be made by the Panchayat Samitis with effect from April 1, 2020. Till then, the payments would be made through Additional Deputy Commissioners concerned, the chief minister said.

Under this scheme, reimbursement of Rs 12,000 is made to the people for the construction of toilets in their homes, he said. A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of Swachh Bharat Mission and State Level Task Force held under the chairmanship of CM Khattar here on Monday, an official release said.

The chief minister directed the officers concerned to prepare a comprehensive plan for the management of cattle dung, especially in the cities having dairies of milch animals, so as to avoid blockading of sewerage. Till then, the cattle dung would be collected from the dairies using vehicles and disposed off in a suitable manner, he said.

The chief minister also directed officials to explore the possibilities of using the cattle dung for generating biogas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.