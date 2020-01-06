Rajnath launches portal to expedite disposal of applications for getting NOC for aerial survey

Seeking to ensure expeditious disposal of applications for a no-objection certificate (NOC) to carry out an aerial survey, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh launched a portal on Monday to facilitate the process, officials said. The portal -- www.modnoc.ncog.gov.in -- would facilitate the process of obtaining permissions for undertaking an aerial survey, with the final nod coming from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), they added.

Singh suggested that an internal mechanism should be developed to monitor the time taken to issue an NOC. The portal will be used by the various vendors engaged by the state governments or public sector undertakings or autonomous bodies in seeking an NOC from the defence ministry. Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar explained the salient features and benefits of the portal, hosted on the National Informatics Centre platform.

He said through this initiative, the ministry will be able to "considerably reduce" the time usually taken in issuing an NOC. "Among other benefits, this initiative will help in speeding up developmental projects undertaken by various agencies. Further, this will also ensure expeditious disposal of applications for carrying out aerial survey, besides bringing in more transparency and accuracy," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The defence secretary also requested the DGCA to issue a suitable notification to all concerned so that the applicants or vendors could submit their applications online on the newly-developed web portal. To facilitate the applicants and vendors, an e-book has also been uploaded on the portal.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat, Army chief Gen. Manoj Mukund Naravane, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria and senior officials of the defence ministry, ministry of electronics and information technology and DGCA were also present on the occasion.

