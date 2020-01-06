CISF to observe 2020 as 'year of mobility' for troops' welfare, housing

The CISF will observe 2020 as the 'year of mobility' that will have a special focus on creation of more residential units and implementation of various welfare measures for the troops, the force chief said on Monday. CISF Director General (DG) Rajesh Ranjan said this while addressing jawans and officers of the over 1.62-lakh personnel force over a country-wide webcast facility on the occasion of new year.

The force, a CISF spokesperson said quoting the DG, will observe 2020 as the year of mobility and steps will be taken in a four pronged manner. It will emphasise on taking all measures for welfare of troops and their families, creating infrastructure and logistics like housing, acquiring new land and procuring modern equipment, training with focus on physical fitness and sports and leveraging modern gadgetry and technology on duty.

The objective of the DG's address was to reach out and connect with the personnel deployed in far-flung areas of the country, the spokesperson said. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is mandated as the primary civil airports guarding force of the country apart from protecting some vital installations in the aerospace, nuclear, government and private domain.

