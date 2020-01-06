Devotee from Bengaluru donates Rs 1 crore to Lord Balaji

A Bengaluru-based devotee of Lord Venkateswara on Monday donated Rs 1 crore to the Tirumala hill temple near here with a request to use the fund for the temple-run Sri Venkateswara Gosamrakshana (care and protection of cows) Trust. A senior temple official told PTI that the devotee Amarnath Chowdary and his wife, after offering worship at the hill temple, handed over the DD for the amount to the additional executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) AV Dharma Reddy.

The TTD governs the hill shrine. The donation was a fulfilment of a vow made to the Lord Venkateswara by the devotee for fruitfully running a software company floated nine years ago in Bengaluru, the official said.

The devotee requested the TTD to use the donation for the trust meant for the welfare of the cows housed in the TTD's dairy farm that has been supplying milk for the temple rituals and babies of devotees on the hills. he added. PTI COR NVG NVG NVG.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

