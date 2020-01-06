JMM's Rabindra Nath Mahato all set to become J'khand speaker

Senior JMM legislator Rabindra Nath Mahato is all set to become the new speaker of the Jharkhand assembly as he is the only candidate who filed nomination for the post on Monday. Chief Minister Hemant Soren proposed his candidature, while JMM legislator Nalin Soren seconded the nomination of Mahato, who filed papers in six sets, a senior official said.

"The first business of the House on Tuesday is the election of the speaker. Mahato is all set to become the speaker as there is no other nomination filed," the official of the assembly secretariat told PTI. A senior Congress leader said that his party has withdrawn its claim for the post.

Born on January 12, 1960, Mahato was first elected in 2005 from the Nala seat, lost the subsequent elections before winning the 2014 and 2019 polls from the same constituency. A science graduate, Mahato's political idol is JMM president Shibu Soren, an assembly book mentions..

