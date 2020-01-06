AP govt aims 15,715 schools under 1st phase of Nadu-Nedu scheme; work to begin on Jan 15

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday said the work on improving infrastructure of 15,715 schools under the first phase of the Nadu-Nedu programme will kick-start on January 15. A decision on this was taken after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday reviewed the progress of Nadu-Nedu, Amma Vodi and midday meal schemes.

"It was decided in the meeting to take up the development of 15,715 schools in the first phase of Nadu-Nedu programme and the work will start on January 15," the government said in a statement. The first phase of the Nadu-Nedu programme is estimated to cost about Rs 1,500 crore. The proposals for the second and third phases of the programme would be made by this month-end, it said.

According to the statement, the chief minister has directed officials to maintain quality of work while developing infrastructure such as bathrooms, cupboards and beds in hostels and tables and chairs for students. With reference to the Amma Vodi scheme, the chief minister gave an exemption to the rule of 75 per cent attendance in the first year, as the programme was meant to encourage mothers to send their wards to school.

Under the scheme, the government will provide Rs 15,000 annually to poor women sending their children to schools. The chief minister also directed that in case of destitute children, half the amount should be deposited in the accounts of the schools and the remaining amount in the names of the children, the statement said.

Officials also informed the chief minister about changes made in the menu under the midday meal scheme.

