Left Menu
Development News Edition

2019 7th warmest year recorded in country since 1901: IMD

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 06-01-2020 22:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-01-2020 22:41 IST
2019 7th warmest year recorded in country since 1901: IMD
Representative Image

2019 was recorded as the seventh warmest year since 1901, but the heating was substantially lower than the highest warming observed in 2016, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. In its report for 2019, the IMD said 1,562 people died due to extreme weather events -- avalanches floods, heatwave, and thunderstorms. The figure is based on media reports and government agencies.

Bihar was the most adversely affected state during the year, which reported about 650 lives due to heavy rain and floods, heatwave, lightning, thunderstorm, and hailstorm, according to the IMD. The report said the year saw eight cyclonic storms formed over the Indian seas. The Arabian Sea contributed five out of these eight cyclones against the normal of one per year, which equals the previous record of 1902 for the highest frequency of cyclones over the Arabian Sea.

This year also witnessed the development of more intense cyclones over the Arabian Sea. The five warmest years on record are 2016 (+0.71 degree Celsius), 2009 (+0.541 degree Celsius), 2017 (+0.539 degree Celsius), 2010 (+0.54 degree Celsius) and 2015 (+0.42 degree Celsius).

The IMD said 11 out of 15 warmest years were during the recent past fifteen years (2005-2019). "The average temperature over India during the year 2019 was above normal. During the year, annual mean surface air temperature, averaged over the country, was +0.36 degrees Celsius above (1981-2010 period) average. The year 2019 was the seventh warmest year on record since nation-wide records commenced in 1901.

"However, the warming during 2019 was substantially lower than the highest warming observed over India during 2016 (+0.71 degree Celsius)," it added. The annual rainfall in 2019 over the country as a whole was 109 percent of its long period average (LPA) value for the period 1961-2010.

The IMD said the country also experienced other high impact weather events like extremely heavy rainfall, heat and cold waves, snowfall, thunderstorm, dust storm, lightning, and floods. Heavy rain and flood-related incidents reportedly claimed over 850 lives from different parts of the country during the pre-monsoon, monsoon and post-monsoon seasons.

Of these, 306 lives were reported from Bihar alone, 136 from Maharashtra, 107 from Uttar Pradesh, 88 from Kerala, 80 from Rajasthan and 43 from Karnataka. Heat-wave conditions, which prevailed over the northeastern and central parts of the country during the period March-June, claimed about 350 lives.

Of these, 293 lives were reported from the worst affected state of Bihar alone during June and 44 lives were reported from Maharashtra. Lightning and thunderstorm reportedly claimed over 380 lives from central, northeastern, northwestern and peninsular parts of the country during pre-monsoon, monsoon and post-monsoon seasons.

Of these, 125 lives were reported from Jharkhand,73 from Bihar, 51 from Maharashtra and 24 each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Snowfall and avalanche related incidents claimed 33 lives from Jammu and Kashmir and 18 from Leh.

Cold wave claimed 28 lives from different parts of Uttar Pradesh during last week of December, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Key Senate Republican wants to start Trump impeachment trial within days

If Iran strikes American assets, US will hit 52 Iranian sites, warns Trump

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

UPDATE 1-Islamist group al Shabaab attacks Kenya base used by Kenyan, U.S. forces

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Piyush Goyal inaugurates National Stock Exchange knowledge hub

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday inaugurated National Stock Exchange NSE Knowledge Hub, an Artificial Intelligence AI-powered learning ecosystem that will assist the banking, financial services, and insurance BFSI sect...

UPDATE 2-Europeans set to toughen Iran response over nuclear violations - diplomats

European parties to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal could launch a dispute resolution process this week that might lead to renewed U.N. sanctions on Tehran, European diplomats said. Iran took a further step back from its commitments to the 2015 ...

Nagpur police personnel to get health cards

Nagpur police personnel to get health cards Nagpur, Jan 6 PTINagpur citys police personnel will have to go through regular medical check-up and they will be provided with cards based on their health parameters. This has been done to keep ...

Jadavpur University students, police clash in Kolkata

A clash broke out between the students of Jadavpur University and police personnel near Sulekha Mor in Kolkata on Monday during a protest against the violence that took place at Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU in New Delhi. In a video of th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020