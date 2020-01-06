Anglo-Indians from all over country meet to chalk out response to Constitution amendment

Members of the Anglo-Indian community from across the country met here on Monday evening to discuss how to chalk out their response with regard to a Constitution amendment that has de-reserved the seats for the community both in the Lok Sabha as well as the state legislatures. At the closed-door meet at Frank Anthony Public School in the city, the speakers deliberated on whether to take up the issue with the higher-ups in the Union government, to opt for a legal route or to approach different political parties, before the law comes into force from January 25, a source said.

Anglo-Indian MLA from West Bengal Shane Calvert, who was present at the meet, told reporters earlier that it was essential to have members of the community in the state legislatures and Parliament so that the issues faced by them could be heard and addressed. Calvert, who had on earlier occasions pointed out that the rights of Anglo-Indians were secure in West Bengal under the Trinamool Congress (TMC) rule, hoped that the meet would find a way to ensure that the minority Anglo-Indian community was given due recognition in the state legislatures as well as in the Lok Sabha.

Another important community member, who is also the principal of a missionary school, said it was time to act and come together rather than merely talking. TMC MP Derek O'Brien also took part in the deliberations, which were moderated by educationist Barry O'Brien.

Organised by the All-India Anglo-Indian Association, the meeting witnessed participation from 17 states. The participants at the meet included Anglo-Indian MLAs from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Denzil Godin and Greg Mann respectively.

"Let us not single out any party. Let us consider all the parties. What did they do for us in all these years," a participant not wishing to be named told PTI. Calvert said, "We may have difference of opinions, but we need to take everyone along at this hour." PTI SUS RC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.