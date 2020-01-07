Left Menu
IIT Hyderabad gives away alumni awards

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has celebrated its Alumni Day here and gave away its alumni awards.

IIT Hyderabad gives away alumni awards
IIT Hyderabad (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad has celebrated its Alumni Day here and gave away its alumni awards. As Sai Chandra Teja R (M. Tech.- E. E., 2012 batch) was awarded 'Excellence in Alumni Relations' during the event on Sunday, Pranay Ramesh Patil (B. Tech. - E. E., 2013 batch) bagged 'Excellent Services to the National Programs' award.

Excellence in Entrepreneurship award was awarded to Ankit Mishra (B. Tech. - E. E., 2014 batch), while 'Excellence in Academics' awards was given to Dan Sathiaraj (PhD - MSME., 2016 batch) and Bhavesh Garg (PhD - L. A., 2018 batch). Prof. BS Murty, Director of IIT Hyderabad, had announced the first weekend of every year as Alumni Day for the institute from this year onwards.

Regarding the need for training and development of alumni, he has agreed to support alumni with a certified course in their field of work. Prof. K Siva Kumar, Dean International and Alumni Affairs, said: "Being a second-generation IIT, we are proud to say that we have at least an alumnus in each continent now".

Speaking about the initiatives of Alumni Association, S Shalu Kumar, President of IIT Hyderabad Alumni Association, said, "Alumni undertake a Mentorship Programme where they mentor first-year students. An Alumni does an exclusive mentoring session for one new student." "To increase the Alumni-connect, alumni are meeting as often and wherever possible. The Alumni Association will also launch a website where success stories of those who had a hard time in life will be shared," he added.

The association has also made the following commitment to the current batch of students; "You Propose" (A project or initiative) and "We will Support" (fund it), read a statement. (ANI)

