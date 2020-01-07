Left Menu
1 terrorist killed in Awantipora encounter

One terrorist was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Awantipora, Pulwama.

  Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir)
  Updated: 07-01-2020 11:05 IST
  Created: 07-01-2020 11:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

One terrorist was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Awantipora, Pulwama. The security forces have recovered arms and ammunition from the site of encounter.

"#Awantipora #encounter update: 01 #terrorist killed. #Arms and ammunition recovered. #Identity and #affiliation being ascertained. Search continues," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted. Earlier, two Army soldiers were killed during an encounter with terrorists in Naushera sector on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1. They were identified as Naik Sawant Sandip Raghunath and Rifleman Arjun Thapa Magar. (ANI)

