Goa making efforts to prevent Mahadayi water diversion: Guv

The Goa government has been making efforts to prevent diversion of the Mahadayi water outside the river basin, Governor Satya Pal Malik said in the state Assembly on Tuesday. Addressing the House during the one-day session of the Assembly, Malik said the state has also sought a clarification from the Inter-State Water Dispute tribunal over its order on the water diversion issue.

The government is conscious about the issue, which affects every Goan, he said. "The dispute is about sharing water. Efforts of my government are to prevent water diversion outside the river basin. The tribunal gave its award. Goa has requested for a clarification from the tribunal," he said.

He said the state has also filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court, he said. The state has also filed a contempt petition before the apex court against Karnataka's alleged violation over the water diversion dispute.

Before the commencement of the session in the morning, the opposition parties submitted an adjournment notice on the Mahadayi water diversion issue to Speaker Rajesh Patnekar. The notice mentioned that the House should be adjourned to discuss the approval/NOC given to Karnataka by Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry for taking up the "so called" drinking water project on the Mahadayi river.

The opposition parties have also said in the notice that there is "likelihood of misuse of approval/NOC for setting up irrigation project by Karnataka". Goa and Karnataka are locked in a dispute over sharing of the Mahadayi river water.

Goa is strongly opposing the Kalasa Banduri project proposed to be built by Karnataka on the river. The project is aimed at providing drinking water to three north Karnataka districts by diverting water from the Mahadayi, the lifeline of Goa, into the Malaprabha river.

The Goa government has already challenged before the Supreme Court the order of the Inter-State Water Dispute Tribunal which allowed Karnataka to divert a certain amount of water from the river. Malik called the one-day session on Tuesday to ratify a constitutional amendment bill that extends reservations to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies by another 10 years.

The governor in his address also said that the Goa government was optimistic about resumption of mining in the state soon. The state government has deliberated on the issue with Union ministers on several occasions and submitted four representations.

"The government has also suggested possible alternative for amendment of the Abolition Act, wherein its implementation is sought to be prospective in nature," he said. The state is exploring all possibilities and lawful options to resume mining operations. It has also filed a review petition before the Supreme Court, he said.

"The government is optimistic about resuming mining operations in Goa during the ensuing season. The government has left no stone unturned to ensure resumptionof mining in Goa," the governor said. Mining season in Goa starts after the monsoon - in October-November every year.

Iron ore extraction activities came to a halt in the coastal state in March 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.