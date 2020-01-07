Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa making efforts to prevent Mahadayi water diversion: Guv

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 13:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 13:13 IST
Goa making efforts to prevent Mahadayi water diversion: Guv

The Goa government has been making efforts to prevent diversion of the Mahadayi water outside the river basin, Governor Satya Pal Malik said in the state Assembly on Tuesday. Addressing the House during the one-day session of the Assembly, Malik said the state has also sought a clarification from the Inter-State Water Dispute tribunal over its order on the water diversion issue.

The government is conscious about the issue, which affects every Goan, he said. "The dispute is about sharing water. Efforts of my government are to prevent water diversion outside the river basin. The tribunal gave its award. Goa has requested for a clarification from the tribunal," he said.

He said the state has also filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court, he said. The state has also filed a contempt petition before the apex court against Karnataka's alleged violation over the water diversion dispute.

Before the commencement of the session in the morning, the opposition parties submitted an adjournment notice on the Mahadayi water diversion issue to Speaker Rajesh Patnekar. The notice mentioned that the House should be adjourned to discuss the approval/NOC given to Karnataka by Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry for taking up the "so called" drinking water project on the Mahadayi river.

The opposition parties have also said in the notice that there is "likelihood of misuse of approval/NOC for setting up irrigation project by Karnataka". Goa and Karnataka are locked in a dispute over sharing of the Mahadayi river water.

Goa is strongly opposing the Kalasa Banduri project proposed to be built by Karnataka on the river. The project is aimed at providing drinking water to three north Karnataka districts by diverting water from the Mahadayi, the lifeline of Goa, into the Malaprabha river.

The Goa government has already challenged before the Supreme Court the order of the Inter-State Water Dispute Tribunal which allowed Karnataka to divert a certain amount of water from the river. Malik called the one-day session on Tuesday to ratify a constitutional amendment bill that extends reservations to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies by another 10 years.

The governor in his address also said that the Goa government was optimistic about resumption of mining in the state soon. The state government has deliberated on the issue with Union ministers on several occasions and submitted four representations.

"The government has also suggested possible alternative for amendment of the Abolition Act, wherein its implementation is sought to be prospective in nature," he said. The state is exploring all possibilities and lawful options to resume mining operations. It has also filed a review petition before the Supreme Court, he said.

"The government is optimistic about resuming mining operations in Goa during the ensuing season. The government has left no stone unturned to ensure resumptionof mining in Goa," the governor said. Mining season in Goa starts after the monsoon - in October-November every year.

Iron ore extraction activities came to a halt in the coastal state in March 2018 after the Supreme Court quashed 88 mining leases..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

Amazon signs agreement to sell Future Group products online

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s draft PPP model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

BJP leaders take out peace march in support of CAA

Union Minister Nityanand Rai and senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Tuesday took out a peace march in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA.The march started from Baratooti Chowk in Sadar Bazar area and culminated at the Jama Masjid....

Poland to compensate households for rising power costs

Poland may set aside around 3 billion zlotys 792 million in its 2021 budget to compensate households for rising power prices in 2020, Minister of State Assets Jacek Sasin said on Tuesday. Polands energy regulator URE has approved requests b...

NHL roundup: McDavid nets 4 points, Oilers snap Leafs' streak

Connor McDavid had a dazzling goal and three assists, and the visiting Edmonton Oilers snapped the Toronto Maple Leafs 10-game point streak with a 6-4 win on Monday night. McDavids goal put the game away at 1126 of the third. He entered the...

UPDATE 3-China won't hike grain import quotas for U.S. trade deal - Caixin

China will not increase its annual low-tariff import quotas for corn, wheat and rice to accommodate stepped-up purchases of farm goods from the United States, local media group Caixin quoted senior agriculture official Han Jun as saying on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020