China Oriental Performing Arts Group to perform in Delhi this Friday

A Chinese cultural group is set to perform here on Friday as part of efforts of the two countries to mark the 70 years of diplomatic ties, Chinese Embassy officials said here.

The China Oriental Performing Arts Group will perform 'The Splendour of China', which represents the oriental artistic characteristics of inclusiveness of fine Chinese and foreign cultures.

Chinese envoy to India Sun Weidong will be present on the occasion.

