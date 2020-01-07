Javadekar awards 30 media houses for promoting yoga

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday conferred awards to 30 media houses in recognition of their contribution towards promoting healthy living through yoga. The awards at the first 'Antarrashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman' were presented under three categories.

Javadekar described the award as a unique honour to media organisations that contributed to promote yoga for the benefit of society. "This event, the first of its kind, also marks a new trend of recognition of the endeavour of media organisations that go beyond news, views and advertisements, and work in mission mode for the larger benefit of society" the Union minister said.

Javadekar recalled that Lokmanya Tilak had launched the newspaper 'Kesari' as a medium to generate awareness towards 'Swarajya' (good governance). He said media organisations are creating greater public awareness towards 'Suraaj' – where good healthcare, education, and civic amenities are available to all. He described this as a sign of India's mature democracy.

Javadekar said yoga has gained global respect due to the vision and efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH Shripad Yesso Naik congratulated Javadekar for the successful conduct of this new initiative of Yoga Diwas Media Samman.

Chairman of the jury and the Press Council of India Justice C K Prasad described yoga as an investment with zero risk and considerable benefits. Eleven awards were conferred under the "Best Media Coverage of Yoga in Newspapers" category, eight under the "Best Media Coverage of Yoga in Television" and 11 under the "Best Media Coverage of Yoga in Radio" category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.