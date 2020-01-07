JMM's Rabindra Nath Mahato elected as Speaker of Jharkhand Assembly
Rabindra Nath Mahato, a three-time Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislator, was on Tuesday elected as the Speaker of Jharkhand state assembly.
Rabindra Nath Mahato, a three-time Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) legislator, was on Tuesday elected as the Speaker of Jharkhand state assembly.
The three-day session of the Jharkhand Assembly is being held from January 6 to 8.
This comes after Soren, who is the working president of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), was sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand after JMM-Congress-RJD alliance won a comfortable majority by securing 47 seats in the 81-member House in the recent Assembly elections. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- JMM
- Jharkhand Assembly
- Rabindra Nath Mahato
- Jharkhand
- RJD
- Congress
ALSO READ
Counting of votes for Jharkhand Assembly election begins
Gomia: AJSU Party candidate Lambodar Mahto leads over Babita Devi of JMM
Potka: Menka Sardar of BJP leads over Sanjib Sardar of JMM
Dumka: JMM working president Hemant Soren leads over state Welfare Min Marandi
Jharkhand results: JMM's Hemant Soren leading from Barhait, trailing from Dumka