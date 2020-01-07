Maha: Police release photos to nab accused in Kalwa killing

The police have released photos from the CCTV footage of the killing and robbery of a mobile store owner, who was recently gunned down at Kalwa town in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday. In the incident that occurred on December 28 last year, Jitendra Singh Rajpurohit was shot dead by unidentified accused, who also stole money from the store's cash box, he said.

The photos and CCTV footage indicate that there were three persons, including two women, who were seen boarding the last train from Kalyan to commit the crime at Kalwa, after which they headed to Dadar in Central Mumbai, he added. After making frantic efforts to trace the accused, the police have now appealed to citizens to help them identify and nab the perpetrators, the official said.

The Kalwa police have registered an offense under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act in the case..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

