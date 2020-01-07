Goa: Hindu body demands ban on Congress book on Savarkar

The Hindu Janajagruti Samiti (HJS) on Tuesday demanded ban on the book on Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar over its "objectionable content". The book titled "Veer Savarkar, Kitne 'Veer'?" was distributed by Congress-affiliated Seva Dal in Bhopal on January 2, questioning his credentials as a patriot. It also made some insinuations on Savarkar and Mahatma Gandhi's killer Nathuram Godse.

"The Central government should take immediate steps and legislate an Act so that no one will ever dare to insult not only Swatantryaveer Savarkar but also any national hero and freedom fighter," HJS Goa Convener Manoj Solanki told reporters after handing a memorandum to Additional Collector (South District) Surendra Naik. He alleged that the book appears to have a hidden agenda to create a communal and caste tension to disturb peace in the country.

"We have demanded that this book be banned for publishing a filthy write up on Veer Savarkar. Action should be taken against its author and publisher," Solanki said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.