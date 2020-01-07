Left Menu
Development News Edition

Goa ratifies bill to extend SC/ST quota in legislatures

  • PTI
  • |
  • Panaji
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 15:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 15:55 IST
Goa ratifies bill to extend SC/ST quota in legislatures

Goa Assembly on Tuesday ratified the constitutional amendment bill that extends reservations to Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies by another 10 years. Speaker Rajesh Patnekar disallowed the adjournment notice submitted by the opposition parties on the Mahadayi water diversion issue, saying one-day session of the Assembly was called by the state governor for ratifying the bill for extending the SC/ST quota in legislatures.

Chief Minister tabled the constitutional amendment bill which was unanimously passed by the House. Some of the MLAs, including state Tourism Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar, wanted to discuss the bill in the House but the Speaker said the session was only for its ratification.

"It is just a renewal and ratification, there is no need for discussion," he said. He disallowed the adjournment notice submitted by the opposition on the Mahadayi diversion issue, saying, "Members can raise the issue and discuss on various parliamentary devices. The matter is urgent only if it is of very recent occurrence, this matter is not of recent occurrence." "This is a special session called for a central government's amendment, so I disallow the adjournment notice," he said.

The opposition members, led by Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat and Goa Forward Party (GFP) MLA Vijai Sardesai, then shouted slogans in the House demanding that the Mahadayi river be protected from being diverted by Karnataka. Urging the speaker to take up the adjournment notice, Kamat said, "It is an important issue before the state which needs to be discussed in the House." Recalling Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's statement that "Mahadayi is like a mother for me", Sardesai said, "We feel Goa has been cheated on the issue. The governor himself has made this statement. We want a discussion on the issue." Responding to it, Sawant reiterated that the Mahadayi river is "more than a mother" for him.

"We are ready to do whatever that needs to be done for Mahadayi," he said. Earlier addressing the House, Governor Satya Pal Malik said the Goa government has been making efforts to prevent diversion of the Mahadayi water outside the river basin.

The state has also sought a clarification from the Inter-State Water Dispute tribunal over its order on the water diversion issue, he said. The government is conscious about the issue, which affects every Goan, he said.

"The dispute is about sharing water. Efforts of my government are to prevent water diversion outside the river basin. The tribunal gave its award. Goa has requested for a clarification from the tribunal," he said. He said the state has also filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court, he said.

Before the commencement of the session in the morning, the opposition parties submitted an adjournment notice on the Mahadayi water diversion issue to Patnekar. The notice mentioned that the House be adjourned to discuss the approval/NOC given to Karnataka by Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Ministry for taking up the "so called" drinking water project on the Mahadayi river.

It also said that there is "likelihood of misuse of approval/NOC for setting up irrigation project by Karnataka". Goa and Karnataka are locked in a dispute over sharing of the Mahadayi river water.

Goa is strongly opposing the Kalasa Banduri project proposed to be built by Karnataka on the river. The project is aimed at providing drinking water to three north Karnataka districts by diverting water from the Mahadayi, the lifeline of Goa, into the Malaprabha river.

The Goa government has already challenged before the Supreme Court the order of the Inter-State Water Dispute Tribunal which allowed Karnataka to divert a certain amount of water from the river..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Burial of Iranian commander postponed due to stampede - ISNA

The burial of a top Iranian commander killed in a U.S. drone strike last week was postponed on Tuesday due to a stampede in his hometown, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.The report did not say how long any delay to burying Gener...

TRAU FC take on local rivals NEROCA in first-ever Imphal derby

Debutants TRAU FC will eye their maiden victory of the season when they lock horns with local rivals NEROCA FC in the first-ever Imphal derby of the I-League here on Wednesday. TRAU remain rooted to the bottom of the league standings, five ...

NGO faces searching questions from SC in corruption case against D K Shivkumar

An NGO on Tuesday faced some searching questions from the Supreme Court for seeking prosecution of Congress leader D K Shivkumar in an alleged case of corruption in which the charge sheet filed by the Lokayukta police was quashed by the Kar...

Will seek removal of security cover: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija

Accusing her security personnel of manhandling her to stop her from visiting her grandfather Mufti Mohammad Sayeeds grave on his fourth death anniversary, Iltija Mufti, the daughter of jailed PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, on Tuesday said sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020