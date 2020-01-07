Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kranti Dal bats for setting up temple board in J&K

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 16:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 16:07 IST
Kranti Dal bats for setting up temple board in J&K

Kranti Dal on Tuesday batted for constituting a shrine board to manage affairs of hundreds of temples and their properties in Jammu and Kashmir. The outfit said existing religious and historical places in the union territory should be publicised to attract tourists and pilgrims from across the globe.

Appreciating the Uttarakhand government for setting up a board for the historical Char Dham Yatra, President of Kranti Dal, Pritam Sharma urged Lt Governor Girish Chander Murmur to take a similar step for the temples and shrines in the Union Territory. "We demand the constitution of the board for temples and their properties in Jammu and Kashmir in bid to manage and protect them," Sharma told reporters here.

"On the pattern of Uttarakhand shrine board, Lt Government Girish Chander Murmu should constitute a single shrine board for all historical temples in Jammu region and implemented policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for one nation and one board of all temples," Sharma said. He said that the constitution of the single shrine board for all historical temples will ensure development of all temples.

"Temple properties are being sold in Kashmir valley and there is no accountability... due to misusing funds, the condition of many temples is very poor," he added. Sharma alleged that despite submitting several memorandums to the central government and the local BJP unit, no heed has been paid to the outfit's request.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

Burial of Iranian commander postponed due to stampede - ISNA

The burial of a top Iranian commander killed in a U.S. drone strike last week was postponed on Tuesday due to a stampede in his hometown, the semi-official ISNA news agency reported.The report did not say how long any delay to burying Gener...

TRAU FC take on local rivals NEROCA in first-ever Imphal derby

Debutants TRAU FC will eye their maiden victory of the season when they lock horns with local rivals NEROCA FC in the first-ever Imphal derby of the I-League here on Wednesday. TRAU remain rooted to the bottom of the league standings, five ...

NGO faces searching questions from SC in corruption case against D K Shivkumar

An NGO on Tuesday faced some searching questions from the Supreme Court for seeking prosecution of Congress leader D K Shivkumar in an alleged case of corruption in which the charge sheet filed by the Lokayukta police was quashed by the Kar...

Will seek removal of security cover: Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija

Accusing her security personnel of manhandling her to stop her from visiting her grandfather Mufti Mohammad Sayeeds grave on his fourth death anniversary, Iltija Mufti, the daughter of jailed PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, on Tuesday said sh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020