Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kashmir witnesses snowfall for third consecutive day

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 16:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 16:43 IST
Kashmir witnesses snowfall for third consecutive day

Kashmir witnessed snowfall for the third consecutive day on Tuesday as residents of the valley continued to experience warmer than usual night temperature. "Light to moderate snowfall has been been going on intermittently across Kashmir, including Srinagar city," an official of the MeT department said.

However, flight operations to and fro Srinagar airport were going on as per schedule, an official of the Airport Authority of India said. The snowfall has resulted in night temperature staying closer to freezing point in the city for the second consecutive night, he said.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 0.5 degrees Celsius on Monday night. The official said the ski-resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded the low of minus 6.0 degrees Celsius last night – 2.0 degrees up from Monday.

The night temperature at Pahalgam resort, which also serves as one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath yatra in south Kashmir, settled at a low of minus 3.9 degrees Celsius – nearly a degree down from minus 3.0 degrees Celsius on Monday, he said. Qazigund – the gateway town to the valley - in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 1.3 degree Celsius, he said.

Kokernag town, also in south, recorded a low of minus 4.5 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara, in north, registered the minimum of minus 1.2 degrees Celsius, the official said. Kashmir is currently under the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - the 40-day harshest period of winter when the chances of snowfall are most frequent and maximum and the temperature drops considerably.

'Chillai-Kalan' began on December 21 and ends on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in Kashmir. The 40-day period is followed by a 20-day long 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day long 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 release date, Get the latest updates including cast in details

ESAF Small Finance Bank files Rs 976-cr IPO papers with Sebi

Ajeet Agarwal to continue to hold additional charge of REC CMD till retirement

FEATURE-Building an inclusive city in Myanmar, one trash alley at a time

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Videos

Latest News

UK ministers told to root out money-wasting - PM Johnson's spokesman

British ministers were told on Tuesday to root out waste in government spending, Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman said, adding that a March 11 budget announcement will take tough decisions to prepare the economy for the next decade.T...

Egyptair suspends flights to Baghdad for 3 days - statement

EgyptAir, Egypts flag carrier, said on Tuesday it will suspend its flights to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, for three days starting from Wednesday because of the instable security situation in Iraq.The suspension, which will continue until Fr...

FC Goa look to get back on track against NorthEast United

FC Goa would look to return to winning ways after their previous match defeat when they host NorthEast United FC in an Indian Super League clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday. FC Goas four-match winning streak was broken...

2nd phase of China-Pakistan FTA becomes operational

The second phase of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement came into effect early this month providing zero duty facility to over thousand Pakistani products, while Islamabad continue to grapple with huge trade deficit with Beijing despite...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020