Goa: Marriage certificates from 1914 now available online

The Goa government on Tuesday announced that all marriage certificates issued since 1914, when the common civil code was enforced in the state, have been made available online. Once digitally signed copies of these certificates are available, they need not be certified again by any authority, state law minister Nilesh Cabral said.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant inaugurated the service, which will provide certificates of marriages that were registered from 1914 till 2010. The state-run Goa Electronic Limited has digitalised the records, which can be downloaded from the registration department's website.

The copies of marriage certificates with a digital signature would be made available to citizens within the next two months, Cabral said. Under this "humongous" project, at least 8.60 lakh pages were scanned and uploaded on the website, he said, adding that annually, around 12,000 marriages are registered in the state, which is governed by a common civil code.

The certificates of marriages post 2010 are also being uploaded, he added..

