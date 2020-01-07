Left Menu
Illegal immigrants can't be allowed to protest CAA, they will have to leave: Tiwari

  New Delhi
  Updated: 07-01-2020 18:46 IST
  Created: 07-01-2020 18:31 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Illegal immigrants cannot be allowed to hold protests against the CAA which has nothing to do with bonafide citizens of the country, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari said on Tuesday. Tiwari urged the protesters holding demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) at Shaheen Bagh area here to end their road blockade saying they do not need to fear anything.

"I request those protesting at Shaheen Bagh and other places that if you are born here and are a citizen of India, you need not fear anything, but if you are not a citizen of India then you must catch the first train and leave (dheere se gaadi pakdo lo aur nikal lo)," Tiwari said at a press conference at the Delhi BJP office. Tiwari has been at the forefront demanding the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise in Delhi, alleging that illegal immigrants are involved in majority of crimes like snatchings and loot in the national capital.

The protestors in Shaheen Bagh near Jamia Millia Islamia University, including women, have been camping in the area for nearly a month. As a result, the crucial Kalindi Kunj road linking south-east Delhi areas to Noida remains blocked. The roadblock is posing hardships to motorists commuting between Delhi and Noida as there are heavy traffic jams at alternate roads including the DND flyover.

Delhi Traffic Police has been flashing alerts daily on its official twitter handle warning commuters about the closure of Road no 13A between Mathura Road and Kalindi Khunj for traffic movement, suggesting motorists to take the DND or Akshardham road to commute between Delhi and Noida. Tiwari said the BJP and its government at the Centre have been consistently saying that CAA has nothing to do with any citizen of India, even if they are Muslims.

The minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have been given citizenship and illigrants immigrants will have to leave the country, he said. "We cannot allow it if the illegal immigrants (ghuspaithiye) are holding protests," Tiwari stated.

The BJP leaders have been visiting people in different parts of the city explaining to them that CAA was not meant for taking away their citizenship, but was aimed at helping persecuted religious minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. BJP president Amit Shah on Sunday led the party's door-to-door campaign in Lajpat Nagar area, visiting households and distributing literature to spread awareness about the CAA.

Union minister and Delhi BJP's Assembly poll incharge Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday visited Madrasi Camp locality in Moti Bagh area, spreading awareness about the amended law on citizenship. Those spreading "rumours" about CAA are not well wishers of the country. Their objective will not be allowed to succeed, Javadekar stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

