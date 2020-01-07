Left Menu
FIR against woman seen with 'free Kashmir' poster at Gateway of India

An FIR was registered on Tuesday against a woman who held a poster with the slogan "free Kashmir" at the Gateway of India in Mumbai yesterday during a protest against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 22:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 22:37 IST
Poster reading -- Free Kashmir -- was seen at the Gateway of India on Monday, during protest against yesterday's violence at JNU. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

An FIR was registered on Tuesday against a woman who held a poster with the slogan "free Kashmir" at the Gateway of India in Mumbai yesterday during a protest against the violence at Jawaharlal Nehru University in the national capital. According to police, the FIR was registered against Mehek Mirza Prabhu under Section 153B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Kolba police station here today.

During the protest against JNU violence at Mumbai's Gateway of India yesterday, a woman was seen holding up the poster which read "free Kashmir", following which police said that they had taken "serious cognizance" of the incident. Facing criticism on social media, Prabhu today clarified that she meant to highlight the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir and wished to see peace in the region, adding she had no other motive behind her actions.

Prabhu said that the motive for holding the placard was totally misinterpreted. "I'm not a Kashmiri, I'm a Maharashtrian, I'm a writer from Mumbai. The narrative that has been put out is absolutely misinterpreted," she said. Meanwhile, three other FIRs were also registered in connection with the protests in Mumbai against the JNU violence on Sunday.

While one FIR was registered at MRA Marg police station against the "unlawful protest" at Gateway of India, another was registered at Kolba police station against those who organised the protest at Hutatma Chowk here. Former JNU student Umar Khalid has been named in both these FIRs.

An FIR was also registered against the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for protesting without permission. Several protests were held across the country on Monday against the violence at JNU, where a masked mob entered the varsity on Sunday and assaulted students, in which over 30 students were injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

