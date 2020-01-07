Left Menu
Development News Edition

JNU VC appeals to students to call off their strike

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor Prof M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday appealed to the varsity students, who are protesting over several issues including fee hike, to call off their strike.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 23:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 22:58 IST
JNU VC appeals to students to call off their strike
JNU Vice Chancellor Prof M Jagadesh Kumar speaking to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor Prof M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday appealed to the varsity students, who are protesting over several issues including fee hike, to call off their strike. "I will request the protesting students to call off their strike because many of the suggestions of theirs have been considered favourably. For example, we have put utilities and services charges on hold. We have written to the HRD, the UGC to release funds for these charges. I don't see any reason why these protesting students do not call off their strike. We will make sure the academic activities of the university are not affected," Kumar told ANI.

The JNU VC alleged that some protesters tried to stop students from the registration process. "Last semester in December, some protesting students closed down some schools. They did not allow the examination to take place. In other schools, exams took place normally," he said.

"When the new semester started, these protesters wanted to stop thousands of students from registering for their new semester. If anyone has a disagreement, it is his right to protest and express his grievances," he said. "But preventing students from carrying on their academic activities is certainly not a way of protest. Some of these protesting students entered our data centre and demanded computers, fiber optical and power supplies and made the entire university dysfunctional. I and other officials met several students," said Kumar.

The Vice-Chancellor termed the violence on Sunday as "unfortunate," saying that "violence is never an answer to any grievances." On reports that some wardens of the university have resigned after the incident, Kumar said: "There were rumours that some wardens have resigned. Our wardens haven't resigned,"

"There is no such resignation that has taken place. Some protesting students surrounded our wardens, shouted on them and humiliated them. Is it a way to have any dialogue," he asked. On Sunday, the masked mob entered the JNU campus and attacked the students with sticks and rods in which more than 30 students were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

Two separate FIRs have also been filed against JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh for allegedly vandalising the server room of JNU and attacking the staff members. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Muthoot finance company MD injured in attack in Kerala

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

Intel's Mobileye demos autonomous car equipped only with cameras, no other sensors

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Canadian Space Technology Startup SkyWatch Raises $7.5M USD ($10M CAD) to Make Satellite Data Easily Accessible

&#160;SkyWatch Space Applications Inc. SkyWatch, a Waterloo-based space technology startup, announced&#160;it has completed a 7.5M USD10M CAD Series A round of financing to provide companies with affordable and reliable access to satellite ...

France advises French nationals against going to Iran

France on Tuesday warned its nationals against traveling to Iran, citing an extremely volatile security situation. The Foreign Ministry is also advising French nationals that could not temporarily leave Iran to be extremely cautious.It is r...

U.S., European regulators to meet with Boeing this week on 737 MAX software audit

U.S. and European aviation safety regulators will meet with Boeing this week in an effort to complete a 737 MAX software documentation audit - a key step toward the grounded planes eventual return to service.The European Union Aviation Safe...

UPDATE 1-Iraq has received U.S. letter regarding troop withdrawal -PM

The Iraqi military joint operations command has received a letter from the U.S. army concerning a possible withdrawal of its troops from the country, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday.The letters English and Arabic language ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020