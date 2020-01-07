Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prakash Javadekar confers First Antarrashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman to 30 media organizations

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, on Tuesday conferred the First Antarrashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman to 30 media organizations, at an event in National Media Centre here.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 07-01-2020 23:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 07-01-2020 23:49 IST
Prakash Javadekar confers First Antarrashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman to 30 media organizations
Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar. (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, on Tuesday conferred the First Antarrashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman to 30 media organizations, at an event in National Media Centre here. "Addressing the gathering, Javadekar described the award as a unique honour to media organizations that contributed to the spread of Yoga for the benefit of society," a statement from Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said.

"Appreciating the efforts of various media organizations, the Minister said that this event, the first of its kind, also marks a new trend of recognition of the endeavour of media organizations that go beyond news, views and advertisements, and work in mission mode for the larger benefit of society," it added. According to the statement, the Minister recalled that Lokmanya Tilak had launched the newspaper "Kesari" as a medium to generate awareness towards "Swarajya".

"Today, he said, media organizations are creating greater public awareness towards "Suraaj" - where good healthcare, education, and civic amenities are available to all. He described this as a sign of India's mature democracy," the statement read. The statement informed that Javadekar described Yoga as the biggest key to preventive healthcare.

"He mentioned that Yoga - an Indian brand - has gained global respect due to the vision and efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He recalled that the United Nations supported with overwhelming majority, India's proposal for an International Day of Yoga. The Minister congratulated and thanked both the awardees and the Jury members," the statement said. The statement further noted that speaking on the occasion, the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH, Shripad Yesso Naik, congratulated Javadekar for the successful conduct of this new initiative of Yoga Diwas Media Samman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Muthoot finance company MD injured in attack in Kerala

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

Intel's Mobileye demos autonomous car equipped only with cameras, no other sensors

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Canadian Space Technology Startup SkyWatch Raises $7.5M USD ($10M CAD) to Make Satellite Data Easily Accessible

&#160;SkyWatch Space Applications Inc. SkyWatch, a Waterloo-based space technology startup, announced&#160;it has completed a 7.5M USD10M CAD Series A round of financing to provide companies with affordable and reliable access to satellite ...

France advises French nationals against going to Iran

France on Tuesday warned its nationals against traveling to Iran, citing an extremely volatile security situation. The Foreign Ministry is also advising French nationals that could not temporarily leave Iran to be extremely cautious.It is r...

U.S., European regulators to meet with Boeing this week on 737 MAX software audit

U.S. and European aviation safety regulators will meet with Boeing this week in an effort to complete a 737 MAX software documentation audit - a key step toward the grounded planes eventual return to service.The European Union Aviation Safe...

UPDATE 1-Iraq has received U.S. letter regarding troop withdrawal -PM

The Iraqi military joint operations command has received a letter from the U.S. army concerning a possible withdrawal of its troops from the country, Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said on Tuesday.The letters English and Arabic language ve...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020