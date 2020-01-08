JNUSU president Aishe's mother seeks varsity VC's resignation

The mother of injured JNU students' union president Aishe Ghosh on Tuesday joined the chorus of Left parties in demanding the resignation of the varsity vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar for his alleged failure to protect students from the attack by masked men. Aishe had suffered a deep gash on her head and a fractured arm on Sunday after she was hit by armed goons on the varsity campus.

Sharmistha Ghosh, who took part in a rally organised by the CITU and the INTUC, however, insisted that the "brutal assault on the girl students at JNU and similar attacks on other educational institutions across the nation should not be politicised". "I demand the resignation of the JNU VC. He failed to protect our children during Sunday's attack by a masked gang.

The Centre, too, did nothing to protect the students. Today it is my child; tomorrow it can be someone else's. Why is there no safety of students?" Ghosh said. She stressed that students should be allowed to voice opinions and dissent.

"I am proud of my daughter... She was not scared of the assault. However, it's sad that no action has been taken yet to arrest those involved in the attack," Ghosh added. A mob of masked men stormed the JNU campus in south Delhi on Sunday and systematically targeted students in three hostels, unleashing mayhem with sticks, stones and iron rods, hitting inmates and breaking windows, furniture and personal belongings. They also attacked a women's hostel.

At least 35 students and teachers were injured in the assault..

