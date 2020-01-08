NPF yet to take a final call on two MPs voting in support of

The Naga Peoples Front (NPF) is yet to take a final decision against its two Member of Parliament K G Kenye and Dr Lorho S Pfoze for voting in favour of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in defiance of the party resolution not to support the contentious legislation. Kenye, who is also the secretary general of the party represents Nagaland in Rajya Sabha while Pfoze is Lok Sabha member from Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency.

The NPF central office through its Disciplinary Action Committee (DAC) had served show cause notice to both the MPs on December 19 last for voting in favour of CAB, asking them to reply within seven days. Following the expiry of the show cause notice, to which both the MPs had responded while Kenye even resigned from the post on December 20, the NPF held a closed door consultative meeting to decide on their fate at the party central office here on Tuesday.

Party sources said that the meeting was attended by its central office bearers, Legislators, president of frontal organisations and cells and presidents of the NPF divisions. Kenye also attended the meeting but was asked to leave after giving his explanation.

However, despite threadbare deliberations, the consultative meeting failed to arrive at any conclusion but had directed the Disciplinary Action Committee to recommend further. Meanwhile, NPF president Dr Shurhozelie Liezietsu told newsmen here that cases of two MPs will be dealt separately as NPF is a partner of the ruling BJP government in Manipur.

"We are fully aware this Act was brought in purely on religious line, a single track minded action to promote the interest of one particular religion, base on the theory of one nation, one religion", Liezietsu said. Expressing that India is known as the largest democracy in the world while the greatness of India lies in 'Unity in Diversity', he said "to destroy this unity in diversity is to destroy the greatness of India".

"It is most unfortunate that those people who are in power in Delhi today are destroying this very foundation of democracy and the greatness of India," he said. Pointing that Indians who stand for democracy and secularism are very much agitated today, he asserted that in the same measure, Naga people are ashamed of what was done by some of her leaders in supporting this process of destroying democracy of the country.

CAA also indulges in "politics of divide", he said while challenging the Nagas who supported this Act to come out and declare their stand openly. As for NPF, he reaffirmed "we do not want to act from behind the screen and, therefore, we take this stand that for the sake of our future generations, we will go against this CAA however small we may be".

"We do not want our children to become strangers in their own state. We want them to continue to be masters of their own Gods given land. We do not want our children to sit by the rivers of Babylon and weep, unable to sing songs of Zion. We stand to support the Secularism of the country," the NPF president asserted..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.