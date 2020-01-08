Bengal: 1 killed, 2 injured in head on collision between bike,

A man was killed and two othersinjured as a minvan and a bike collided head on in WestBengal's Nadia district on Tuesday, police said

Two persons were on the bike which was on its way toBara Jaguli area and when it reached Mondouri in Haringhata,the bike collided with the minivan coming from the oppositedirection, they said

The driver of the minivan and the two persons on thebike were rushed to the Kalyani JNM Hospital. There one ofthose on the bike, identified as Papan Ghosh, was declaredbrought dead.

