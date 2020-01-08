Rains lash several parts of Punjab, Haryana

Rains lashed several parts of Punjab and Haryana on Wednesday even as the minimum temperature settled above normal in most places in the region. Most places in both states have been witnessing downpour for the past two days.

In Punjab, Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded their respective minimums at 7, 10.1 and 11.5 degrees Celsius, up to five degrees above normal, an official of the Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The minimum temperatures at Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur were recorded at 9.4, 10.1, 10.2, 9.3, 8.8 and 8.6 degrees Celsius respectively.

Amritsar, Ludhiana, Patiala, Pathankot, Adampur, Halwara, Bathinda, Faridkot and Gurdaspur recorded 4.2 mm, 1.7 mm, 8 mm, 65 mm, 12 mm, 1 mm, 4 mm, 0.6 mm and 26.5 mm respectively. In Haryana, Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their respective minimums at 9.8, 11.2 and 11.4 degrees Celsius, up to five degrees above normal.

Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa experienced cold weather conditions at 11, 10.8, 8.2 and 10.3 degrees Celsius. Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Sirsa witnessed 12 mm, 0.6 mm, 11.4 mm, 1.9 mm and 3 mm respectively.

Union Territory Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum at 10.7 degrees Celsius, five degrees above normal. The city witnessed 22.9 mm rainfall.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.