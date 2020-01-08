DMK MLA tears up Guv's Address, suspended

A DMK MLA on Tuesday tore a copy of Governor Barwarilal Purohit's address to the Assembly and put it on the table of Speaker P Dhanapal following which he was suspended till Thursday. The incident occurred when the principal opposition party legislator, J Anbazhagan, speaking on the motion of thanks to the Govenor for his address, raised a point on government's performance parameters.

Intervening, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said Tamil Nadu has been given the prime position for its performance by the Central government and a magazine in its survey. Governor Purohit's address on Monday said: "It is a matter of great pride to all of us that Tamil Nadu has secured the first position among 18 big States in the composite ranking in the good governance index by the Government of India..." Also, the address had referred to a magazine's survey which adjudged the State as the Overall best performing State for the second consecutive year.

After he ended his speech, the DMK MLA walked up to Speaker's podium, tore up the address and placed it on his table and walked away. Initially, Dhanapal, suspended him for the rest of the session for obstructing the House proceedings.

However, subsequently, the suspension was cut to the current sitting of Assembly till January 9..

