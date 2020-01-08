Tepid impact of trade union strike in Karnataka

The nationwide strike called by 10 trade unions in protest against the centre's 'anti- people' policies had no effect on normal life in the city and other parts of Karnataka, with most of the vehicles including government buses plying on Wednesday. While government buses including the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) were plying as usual, train services remained unaffected.

Schools, colleges and business establishments also functioned. However, there was some impact of the strike at the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee yards where the labourers did not turn up.

In Mangaluru, inter-state services of Kerala State Road Transport Corporation were suspended. Some miscreants pelted a Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation bus with stones in Madikeri town in Kodagu district this morning.

According to an AITUC office bearer Vijay Bhaskar, a rally will be taken out from the Town Hall to the Freedom Park in Bengaluru. There will also be protests, demonstrations and march in different parts of the state. Central trade unions are protesting against labour reforms, FDI, disinvestment, corporatisation and privatisation policies. They are pressing for 12 common demands of the working class relating to minimum wage and social security, among others..

