Maha Assembly ratifies bill to extend SC/ST quota
Maharashtra Assembly on Wednesday ratified the Constitution (126th) Amendment Bill, which proposes to extend quota to SC/STs in Lok Sabha and state assemblies by another 10 years. A special one-day session of the state legislature was held to ratify the Constitution Amendment bill, which was passed by Parliament on December 11.
The resolution was moved by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in the Assembly. Leader of OppositionDevendra Fadnavis supported the resolution. The joint sitting of both Houses began with an address by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The draft of his speech was approved by the state Cabinet on Tuesday..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Cabinet approves ratification of Tenth additional protocol to constitution of postal union
DU students group holds pro-CAA march, vouch for its constitutionality
Kamal Nath should read Constitution, states bound to implement CAA: Vijayvargiya
RSS chief should read Constitution, says Brinda Karat
RSS chief's 'Hindu society' statement against spirit, ethos of Constitution: BSP