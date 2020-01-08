Left Menu
Development News Edition

Woman kidnapped from Patna mall, raped at gunpoint

  • PTI
  • |
  • Patna
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 13:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 13:12 IST
Woman kidnapped from Patna mall, raped at gunpoint

A woman was allegedly raped at gunpoint after being kidnapped from the parking lot of a mall here on Monday, police officials said. One person has been arrested out of four persons named in the FIR.

"We have identified the four accused persons who were the (rape) victim's acquaintances. One man raped the girl while others were part of the conspiracy," City Superintendent of Police (Central), Patna, Vinay Tiwary told PTI. Asked whether it is a case of gangrape, Tiwary said, "No, it is not gangrape. It is rape but others were part of the conspiracy."

One person has been arrested in connection with the case while raids are being conducted to nab other culprits, the City SP said. The woman is around 20 years of age and is pursuing BBA through correspondence , he added.

The victim's medical examination was conducted on Tuesday, police sources said. While talking to reporters, the rape survivor, who had

covered her face with a mask, said she was kidnapped by four men at gunpoint from GV Mall on the busy Boring road intersection around 7:30 pm on Monday while she was coming out of an eatery.

As she stepped out of the eatery, one of the four men, who raped her later, told her at gunpoint to sit in his car in the parking lot of the mall. The four then allegedly took her to a flat located near P&M Mall in Pataliputra colony where one person raped her while three others stood with a pistol, the rape survivor said.

The woman said the four made a video of the incident and threatened to post it on social media. The woman escaped from their clutches and narrated the incident to her room mate and brother over phone who informed the police.

The woman said the main accused had once come to her residence and had insisted on having physical relations with her. PTI AR RBT

DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia anti-graft body says audio clips show Najib tried to cover-up 1MDB scandal

Malaysias former prime minister, Najib Razak, allegedly sought help from the United Arab Emirates crown prince to fake evidence to cover up for the 1MDB scandal, according to audio clips revealed by Malaysian anti-graft officials on Wednesd...

Most passengers on crashed Ukraine flight were foreigners: Kiev

The vast majority of passengers on the flight to Ukraine that crashed near Tehran Wednesday morning were not Ukrainian nationals, security authorities in Kiev said.There were two Ukrainian passengers and nine Ukrainian crew members on board...

Niti Ayog's draft for pvt trains: 15-minute head start, max speed of 160kmph, own guard, crew

Private trains running on a particular route will have a head start of 15 minutes on other trains running on the same route, a maximum permissible speed of 160 kmph and also their own guards and crew, says a draft proposal mooted by Niti Ay...

Ukraine leader warns against 'speculation' after plane crash

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday warned against speculation about the crash of a Ukrainian passenger plane near Tehran which killed at least 170 people.I ask everyone to keep from speculating and putting forth unconfirmed...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020