Shimla and other tourist hotspots in Himachal Pradesh receive fresh snowfall

Most of the high and middle hills of Himachal Pradesh, including tourist hotspots Shimla, Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie, received fresh snowfall on Wednesday. Even as the snowfall brought much cheer among tourists, around 150 roads were blocked in the entire state. Keylong remained the coldest place at minus 5.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Department, Shima received 20 cm snowfall between 5.30 pm on Tuesday and 8.30 am on Wednesday. Dalhousie in Chamba district received 35 cm snowfall, followed by Manali in Kullu district (22 cm), Kalpa in Kinnaur district (16 cm) and Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong (8 cm), the department said

Kharapather witnessed 60 cm snowfall, Khadrala (33 cm), Gondola (18.5 cm), Theog (12 cm), Jubbal (7.5 cm) and Pooh (5 cm) during the period. The minimum temperature in Kalpa was minus 2.8 degrees Celsius, Kufri minus 3 degrees Celsius, Manali minus 2.2 degrees Celsius, Dalhousie minus 1.4 degree Celsius and Shimla recorded minus 0.5 degree Celsius. PTI DJI DPB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

