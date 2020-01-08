Cold weather persists in Rajasthan

Cold wave conditions persisted in Rajasthan as parts of the state received rainfall in past 24 hours, a Meteorological department official said on Wednesday. Swai Madhopur recorded 2 mm rainfall whereas Sriganganagar and Pilani recorded 0.7 mm and 0.6 mm rainfall respectively.

As per Met department, Jaisalmer was the coldest place in the state with minimum temperature at 7.3 degrees Celsius followed by 7.9 degrees Celsius in Sriganganagar, 9.4 degrees Celsius in Eranpura Road, 10.2 degrees Celsius each in Bikaner and Churu and 10.7 degrees Celsius in Barmer. Banasthali, Pilani, Ajmer, Phalodi and Jodhpur recorded minimum temperature 11.0, 11.0, 11.1, 11.4 and 11.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Maximum temperature in Sriganganagar was recorded 12.0 degree Celsius. Other major places recorded maximum temperatures between 12 and 26 degree Celsius.

