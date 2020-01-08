Left Menu
Strike: Bank operations hit in MP, other services unaffected

  • Updated: 08-01-2020 14:57 IST
Banking services in Madhya Pradesh were affected on Wednesday due to the nationwide strike called by 10 Central trade union to protest against the Central government's "anti-labour" policies. However, transport and other services remained unaffected with markets and petrol pumps remaining open across the state.

Several bank employees under the banner of the All India Bank Employees Association (AIBEA) and All India Bank Officers Association among others took out a rally at MP Nagar here. "The strike has affected banking operations in the state and we have received reports that it was also effective in transport, income tax and postal sectors," Madhya Pradesh Bank Employees Association (MPBEA) general secretary, V K Sharma told PTI.

Bank employees carried placards with slogans "Stop anti-people banking reforms; "stop privatisations of banks and declare wilful defaulters as criminal", and marched in large numbers from Oriental Bank of Commerce in MP Nagar area. However, operations of the State Bank of India remained unaffected, as its employees refrained from taking part in the protest, an SBI official said.

While the strike impacted banking and postal services in Jhabua and Sehore districts, markets and petrol pumps remained open in the entire state. Trade unions INTUC, AITUC, HMS, CITU, AIUTUC, TUCC, SEWA, AICCTU, LPF, UTUC along with various sectoral independent federations and associations are participating in the strike..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

