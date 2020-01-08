Students get notice for camping overnight at Pune fort

The Maharashtra government's archeology department has issued a notice to some students of a local engineering for allegedly camping overnight at a fort and cooking there, an official said on Wednesday. The notice was issued to some students of AISSMS College of Engineering for allegedly camping overnight at Korigad Fort in Mulshi tehsil of Pune district, he said.

"As some repair work is in progress at Korigad Fort, I went there with my team on the morning of January 5 and found some youngsters carrying large utensils," assistant director of archeology department V P Wahane said. On questioning them, officials found that they were students and had stayed at the fort overnight and even cooked there.

"As per rules, cooking or staying at the fort overnight is not allowed without permission," he said, adding that the students have been asked to appear at the archeology department's office and give clarification within seven days. A copy of the notice has also been sent to the principal of the college for due inquiry, the official said.

The notice has been issued under relevant sections of Maharashtra Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Rules, he added..

