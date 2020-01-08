Left Menu
Development News Edition

Penalty in addition to existing land rate for constructing

  • PTI
  • |
  • Itanagar
  • |
  • Updated: 08-01-2020 17:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-01-2020 17:56 IST
Penalty in addition to existing land rate for constructing

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday said the state cabinet has decided to impose 50 per cent penalty in addition to the existing land premium rate for those who have constructed private houses in encroached government land. He said for getting land allotment of the encroached government land, the person has to pay an additional penalty amount of Rs 500 besides the existing amount of Rs 1000 per sq metre of land he encroached.

Participating in a short duration discussion raised by NPP Legislature Party Leader Mutchu Mithi on high land premium rate prescribed by the government for land possession in the state, Khandu said that during 2018, the cabinet enhanced the rates of premium which was very less earlier. "A cabinet sub-committee was constituted on November 14, 2017 with the then Land Management minister as chairman, which made a detailed study and forwarded its recommendation to the government for enhancement of land premium rate," the chief minister said.

Khandu said the state government had divided the land into five zones and accordingly fixed the premiums with maximum Rs 1,000 and minimum Rs 100. "The respective deputy commissioners of all the districts were entrusted with the job to classify the land in their jurisdiction in prescribed zones. However, there were discrepancies in the classification of land in the districts for which a few districts have to pay more premium in comparison to the state capital," the chief minister added.

Khandu, however, said that the government would write to the Deputy Commissioners to re-visit the classification of the land done and to submit a fresh report to the government. Earlier, Mithi had urged the government to reframe the laws and reduce the land premium rates while maintaining uniformity.

Khandu assured that the government would soon issue a clear-cut order not to charge any fresh premium on inherited land. He said the land premium rate is applicable to only government land given on lease to private parties but not for community land or ancestral land properties..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Amul's touching doodle on Australia bushfires will leave you teary-eyed

Ukrainian airplane with 180 aboard crashes in Iran- Fars

UPDATE 3-Japan issues arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife, looks for ways to bring him back

Equitas Small Finance Bank waives non-maintenance charges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

First Nirbhaya gets Justice, rest waiting for Campaigns

Its not possible for the public to protest on every case nor for media to highlight and follow up. The system should come forward to own up the responsibility of a fair and speedy trial in each and every case to stop more girls and women to...

SDG3: Loopholes in NITI Aayog’s PPP Model for commercialization of district government hospitals in India 

Niti Aayog claims to have accommodated international best practices, and similar PPP arrangements that are operative in the states of Gujarat and Karnataka but it seems the think tank ignored the crucial provisions of&#160; a model right un...

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Videos

Latest News

Respond to activist on petitions related to confidentiality in political donations: CIC to DEA

The Central Information Commission CIC has directed the Department of Economic Affairs DEA to respond to an activist seeking information on the number of representations received by it from donors to political parties requesting confidentia...

Science News Roundup: Lidar laser-sensing technology; NASA, Boeing probe software glitch and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Lidar laser-sensing technology from self-driving cars to dance contestsSelf-driving cars employ lidar, a remote sensing technology using pulsed laser light the way radar uses radio waves...

UPDATE 6-Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Ghosn says treated ruthlessly by Japan

Former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn said on Wednesday he had been treated brutally and ruthlessly by Japanese prosecutors, who threatened to take action against his family if he didnt confess to their accusations.The one-time auto industry sta...

Archery Association of India releases list of nominated candidates for various posts

Arjun Munda and BVP Rao are in the race to become the president of the Archery Association of India AAI as the body on Wednesday released the list of validly nominated candidates. Munda is from the Jharkhand Archery Association while Rao is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020