Lawyer thrashed to death in Lucknow

A lawyer was allegedly thrashed to death with sticks by five men here, triggering anger among his colleagues who brought the body to the district collectorate demanding justice, police said on Wednesday. One of the five accused, Vinayak Thakur, has been arrested and a police officer has been suspended.

"The situation is under control now," District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said. The incident took place at Damodar Nagar in Krishna Nagar on Tuesday and previous enmity seemed to be the reason behind the murder, police said.

SP (East) Suresh Chandra Rawat said the accused had called Shekhar Tripathi (32) from his house on Tuesday night and took him away. Later, he was found dead some distance away, Rawat said.

Taking note of the incident, the Krishna Nagar SHO has been suspended, DM Abhishek Prakash told PTI, adding that police teams had been constituted to nab the accused within 24 hours. The authorities said the body was taken to Kanpur for cremation.

