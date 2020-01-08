Truck with consignment for security agencies seized, 2 held

The Rajasthan police has seized a truck that its owner had reported stolen as part of a plan to sell off a consignment worth Rs 12.5 crore meant for security agencies, officials said. The truck owner and driver were later arrested in Alwar district and most of the consignment was recovered, the police said.

According to the police, the truck carried electronic equipment and the two men had planned to sell it as scrap. The police refused to disclose the exact nature of the consignment or the establishments in Kota and Jaipur where it was to be delivered.

A case related to truck carrying grocery items being stolen from an eatery on Behror highway was registered at Behror police station last Saturday. Investigation revealed that the truck was carrying equipment related to internal security and not grocery items, Bhiwadi Superintendent of Police Amandeep Singh Kapoor told PTI.

He said the truck driver and its owner revealed during interrogation that they had parked the truck in Behror industrial area to dismantle the equipment and sell them in scrap. The accused were identified as Pintu Kewat and truck owner Dharmendra Singh, the officer said.

Kapoor said 57 out the 58 boxes had been recovered and the search for the remaining one was on. PTI AG HMB

